Bonnie (Myers) Guetlech, went to be with the Lord Jesus, Nov. 22, 2020, released from a difficult illness.
Bonnie was the daughter of the late Arthur E. and Margarette/Peggy (Hartzell) Myers. She was the first incubator baby born in the old Clarion Hospital, born Flag Day 1955.
Bonnie was of the 1973 graduating class of Clarion Area Junior-Senior High School. High school was followed by training at the Clarion County Vo-tech In food service, while working at Bonanza Family Restaurant. Through later training with Bonanza in food service, Bonnie was awarded a state Serv-Safe Certification.
Bonnie is survived by a much-loved son Robert Edwin Guetlech, aunts, uncle, cousins, friends, two sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews from her first marriage. All dear to her, each in their own special way.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Dennis E. Meier on March 22, 1976, her second husband of 31 years James R. Guetlech on Oct 29, 2012 and an infant older brother James Henry Myers.
Bonnie accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior in her 16th summer. For many years Bonnie, taught Sunday School and was Sunday School superintendant at Manor United Methodist Church. Over the years she served the church in several ways, food bank chairperson, pastor parish relations and membership recording secretary. Bonnie also served as a lay minister to the United Methodist Church for several years. Often you could find Bonnie helping with Christmas programs, Vacation Bible School and church dinners. Some of her fondest memories were of her years at Manor United Methodist Church and her friends there.
For 21 years, Bonnie was part of the food service management team at the Shippenville Bonanza Family Restaurant No. 820. Upon the close of Bonanza, she worked in food service again at the Clarion Exit BP/Subway. Her last job in Pennsylvania was with the Country Pride Restaurant in Brookville as assistant manager, a part of the Travel Centers of America Truck Plaza. Bonnie would admit her food training started at home with watching, being taught by and helping her mother. Bonnie greatly enjoyed cooking and baking to please those she cared about.
Some of Bonn’s favorite past times were reading suspense novels, watching old movies with happy endings, writing and gardening. Bonn’s writing attempts gave her several honorable mentions in the Alfred Hitchcock Magazine. Bonnie was a great lover of the outdoors, always in awe of the wonderful things God had created. She looked forward to the first signs of spring, the song of the red winged blackbird and spring peep frogs. She loved to hear a gentle rain and see the autumn colors, but by far what made her happiest was talking with family and friends.
In later years, after moving to Michigan with her husband James and son Robert, Bonnie became the manager of Jungle Haven Resort, a family business of five cabins that her husband had inherited. While living in Michigan, Bonnie attended the Grace Lutheran Church when work and health allowed. For many years Bonnie worked part time at the neighborhood store, The Emporium, took care of her disabled husband, cleaned cabins on Saturdays and did daily camp chores.
Many of the local residences of Sauble Township and summer campers came to know Bonnie from her eight years working at the Emporium and would say she made darn good pizza. Jungle Haven visitors knew her as not just the rent collector but as a caring friend.
Bonnie’s Memorial Service will be held on May 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Manor United Methodist Church in Paint Township, Clarion County, Pennsylvania. Her ashes will be laid to rest in Manor Cemetery.
We will miss you, God grant you eternal health and joy, through Jesus.