Boyd E. Stark, age 77, of Ludington, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Boyd was born on July 19, 1942, in Battle Creek, the son of Earl and Thelma (Riffle) Stark. He married Linda Monton on Nov. 10, 1962, at Church of the Brethren in Custer. Boyd graduated from Custer High School, class of 1960. He was a driver for UPS for 30 years until his retirement in 1998.
Boyd spent 22 years traveling the United States in his RV. He was an active member of the Scottville Clown Band, played accordion with John Marek and the Music Makers, and in Texas, he played euphonium with the Rio Grande Valley Concert Band.
Boyd is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda Stark; daughter, Roxane (Ken) Thrailkill; son, Brian (Tyra Halberg) Stark; grandchildren, Tiffany (Dan) Udell, Brittany Thrailkill, Trevor Thrailkill, Jordan Stark, Nolan Stark and Savanna Stark; six great-grandchildren; and special friends, Bob and Nancy Larson, Ed and Cheryl Swinehart, and Butch and Sally Razminas.
Boyd was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Thelma Stark.
In accordance with Boyd’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to America Cancer Society, Elara Caring Hospice or Scottville Clown Band.
Please share your photos and fond memories of Boyd at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
