Bradon A. Ingle, age 35, of Ludington passed away Friday, July 16, 2021. He was born June 22, 1986, in Ludington to Lawrence and Kimberly (Williams) Ingle. He graduated from Ludington High School in 2005 and went on to receive his mechanics certification, with honors, from NASCAR Tech Institute.
Bradon married the love of his life, Meridith Hope Mayer, on Nov. 22, 2014 in Manistee. He had two sons who he loved and adored, Easton and Evan. Bradon worked at Bud’s Tap Room in the family business the last 10 years co-managing and bar tending. He was a proud member of the NRA, and he enjoyed his summers on the water working for the Silver Addiction 2 Charter Boat. Bradon loved everything about the outdoors. He loved to hunt, fish, shoot his guns and spend time fly tying. If there is one thing that Bradon will be remembered for it was his amazing hugs, life was just a little better afterwards being on the receiving end! Bradon considered everyone a friend and made people feel like family. Bradon also had a way with the children. There was something special about his patience when teaching them to fish or educating them about new things that intrigued them, especially in nature. He would be the one adding to all the chaos during family gatherings by getting the little ones involved in some game or a loud wrestling match.
He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife Meridith; his children Easton and Evan; his parents Lawrence and Kimberly Ingle; his brothers Nicolas Ingle, Landon (Jamie Stewart) Ingle and Colin (Shanika) Ingle; his maternal grandparents Edgar “Al” and Vicki Williams; his In-laws Mark and Carla Mayer; his sisters-in-law Michelle (Travis Hoard) Mayer and Christina (Patrick) Gleason; his nieces and nephews Kensley, Emmett, and Lennon Ingle and Alarick Gleason; and, many aunts, uncles, cousins and very special friends.
Bradon was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Lawrence and Patricia Ingle.
A visitation will be held Monday, July 26, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home with Pastor Craig Nelson officiating. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m.
Memorial contributions in Bradon’s name may be directed to the family for a fund for his sons.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.