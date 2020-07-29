Bradon Connor Denton, age 22, of Hart, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. He was born October 22, 1997 in Ludington to Donald Denton and Sharon Collins.
During his school days, Bradon enjoyed many sports, especially Soccer, t-ball, football, and basketball. Bradon worked for Whitehall Industry as a machine operator for the last four years. In his spare time, he loved to kayak, target shoot, practice his throwing axe. He had a green thumb and was always eager to point out a new rose in bloom. Bradon loved to collect different things. He started a coin collection at a very young age. He had many dreams and aspirations. He talked of pursuing a career as a kayak guide out west or an underwater welder.
Bradon is survived by his parents, Donald Denton of Pentwater and Sharon (Rich) Meade of Hastings, his beloved baby girl, Anna Denton, his girlfriend, Hope Goetsch, his maternal grandmother, Eleanor (Edward) Collins-Sanborn, his brothers, Tyler (Katie) Denton and Cody Denton, his half-brother, Keagan Arquate, his step siblings, Nickie (Randy) Richter, Cassie (Jason) Bailey, and a step sister he was close to growing up, Taylor Dostal.
Bradon was preceded in death by his maternal great grandmother, Addie Morgan, his maternal grandfather, Russell Collins Jr., and his paternal grandparents, Jackie and William Denton.
A memorial service will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 6:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be direct to the family to help with funeral expenses. Donations may also be given on the funeral home webpage. www.oakgroveludington.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.