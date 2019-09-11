Brian Keith Hilden, age 58, of Ludington, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Brian was born on Dec. 29, 1960, the son of Melvin and Pearl (Dietz) Hilden. He graduated from Ludington High School, class of 1979. From 1987-1990, Brian was enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He was a jack-of-all-trades who was willing to lend a helping hand anytime he could. Throughout the years, he worked for Harrington Tool Company, Curtis Tree Service and, most recently, Pro Act Services Corp. Back in 2007, he started working with his good buddy, Rob Pearson. Together they maintained pipe organs. Brian enjoyed seeing how things worked. He couldn’t always put them back together, but he sure loved taking them apart.
Brian was a self-taught drummer in the band Rendezvous, but his real passion was ice fishing. He couldn’t wait to get on the frozen lake.
Brian is survived by his parents, Melvin and Pearl Hilden; siblings, Gloria (Robert) Mudget and Mark Hilden; brother-in-law, Dave Saya; special friends, Rob Pearson and Laura Ranes; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Brian was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Saya; and his cat, Sporty.
A celebration of life for friends and family will be held on Oct. 12, 2019, from noon to 2 p.m. at American Legion Post No. 76.
Please share your fond memories and photos of Brian at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.