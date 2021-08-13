Brian Rollo Grant, aged 87, of Fountain, passed away peacefully on Aug. 4, 2021, surrounded by family. Brian was born on June 26, 1934, in Rockford, the son of Rev. Rollo and Lenore (Price) Grant, and graduated from Rockford High School with the class of 1951. Following graduation, Brian enlisted with the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict, serving as a seaman on the USS Oriskany. On April 1, 1967, Brian married Nancy Molenkamp in Grand Haven and they have celebrated 54 years together.
Over three decades, Brian and his wife welcomed more than 100 foster children into their home. When reflecting on the life of Brian, there is one word that seems to be repeatedly woven throughout his tapestry of time — love. In every word and deed, he shared his love with his family and friends, the people he considered to be his greatest gifts and blessings. A cherished husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Brian lived his life with a giving spirit and a heart that never emptied itself of love.
Brian is survived by his beloved wife Nancy; his brothers Larry of Grand Haven, Paul of Marquette and Mike (Kay) of Ohio; his children William (Teri) Geno of Grand Haven, Marcia (Bruce) Lyons of Grand Haven, Linda (Doug) Sleeper of Nunica, Jodi (Ken) Bud-zynski of Fountain, Barbara (Frank) Willoughby of Fountain, Kathy (Tom) Eagle of Grand Haven, Jefery Grant of Fountain, Michael Grant of Fountain, Christopher Grant of Ludington, Stephanie (Ed) Radulski of Columbus, Donald (Monica) Grant of Mercedes, Texas, Stefany Grant of Fountain, Steven Grant of Mercedes, Texas, Angela Grant of Mercedes, Texas, Kendylle Grant of Fountain, Ashley and James of North Carolina, Calvin and Justin of Cadillac; along with 23 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great, great-grandchild. Brian was preceded in death by his son Brian Grant Jr. and daughter Susan Grant.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and burial will be at Fountain Cemetery next to his parents. Those who wish to remember Brian with a memorial donation are asked to consider a charity that supports foster care or adoption.
