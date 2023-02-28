Bruce Allen Brown, 71, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 17, 2023, in The Villages, Florida. He was born in Vincennes, Indiana, on Oct. 7, 1951, son of the late Leo Francis and Marvel Lee Brown. He married the love of his life, Nancy Darlene Brittain on Aug. 11,1973, and they were greatly anticipating celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with friends and family this summer.
Bruce graduated with high honors from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in 1973 and received his master’s of business administration from Central Michigan University in 1986. Known for his consummate integrity, professionalism and calm negotiation skill, Bruce retired from The Dow Chemical Company after 36 years, then continued to work as a corporate consultant for another 10 years. While living in Midland, he and his family were members of the First United Methodist Church.
Bruce had a variety of interests — he was an avid runner, car enthusiast, sports and auto-racing fan and world traveler — yet he was primarily a devoted family man. He was also a great promoter of his children’s early academic and athletic lives. He was at one time president of the Northeast Little League and served in several ways to help the MAHL and the women’s hockey program. He enjoyed attending and volunteering to support Midland High School Chemics’ sporting events as well as Hope College sporting events. Upon their births, he most-of-all adored spending time with his three grandsons. Bruce and Nancy were drawn to Ludington to live closer to these three two-legged magnets in 2021.
Surviving Bruce are his wife Nancy; son Michael; daughter Marianne Hayne and her husband, David; three grandchildren Jeremiah, Grant, and Samuel; as well as his brother David. He will be sorely missed by numerous nieces and nephews as well as dear friends Jean and Dan Braden as well as Bertha and Charles Vaughn.
Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Friday, March 3, at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home on Wheeler Street. The funeral service will be conducted at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home on March 4 at 11 a.m. followed by burial ceremony at Midland Municipal Cemetery
Per Bruce’s wishes, memorial donations in his memory should go to KirkGibsonFoundation.org or parkinson.org in honor of Bruce’s father’s long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.