Bruce and Helen Nelson

In remembrance of Bruce A. Nelson (1926-2020) and Helen D. Nelson (1929-2018), a memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Friends and family are invited to celebrate the lives of these extraordinary Ludington residents at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 501 E. Danaher Street, Ludington, MI 49431. Phone: 231-843-3686. Visitation at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m. We miss them greatly but rejoice knowing they have returned to their Heavenly Father.
