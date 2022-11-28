Bruce Max Bedker, age 81, of Scottville, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Bruce was born on Feb. 17, 1941, in Riverton Township, the son of Harry Max and Neta (Wever) Bedker and graduated from Scottville High School with the class of 1961. On Oct. 5, 1963, he married Nancy Lynne Hewitt and they celebrated 36 years together before Nancy preceded him in death on Dec. 28, 1999. On Aug. 4, 2001, Bruce married Josephine (Drobneck) Shearer at Riverside Park in Scottville and they have celebrated 21 years together.
After graduating from high school, Bruce began working as an auto mechanic, a job he would enjoy for over 40 years including working for John Gillies in Ludington for over 30 years. In retirement, Bruce and Josephine often wintered in Arizona and Alabama. He loved following sports, especially football and baseball and was a member of the Western Michigan Old Engine Club, the Ludington Boat Club and the Scottville United Methodist Church.
Along with his wife Nancy, Bruce was also preceded in death by his parents Harry and Neta, his brother Stephen Bedker, and his sisters Patricia Monton and Mary Bedker.
Bruce will be greatly missed by his wife Josephine; his daughters Tammy (Patrick) O’Brien and Neta (Aage) McDonald; his grandchildren Chris (Heather) Luttrell, Jamie Luttrell, Murphy O’Brien and Brandon (Katrina) McDonald; his great- grandchildren Alexandra and Rylie Luttrell, Nikolaj McDonald, Hayley and Emma Reid; his stepsons John Shearer and Fred Shearer; his step-grandson Aiden Shearer; his brother Russell Bedker; his sisters-in-law Pauline (Michael) Ridilla and Paul (Sally) Gunter; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A ceremony to celebrate Bruce’s life will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 at the Scottville United Methodist Church with Bruce’s pastor, Rev. Rick Hodgeson officiating. Burial will take place next to his wife Nancy at Center Riverton Cemetery in the spring 2023. Friends may meet with Bruce’s family on Monday morning from 11 a.m. until time of services at the church. Those who wish to remember Bruce with a memorial donation are asked to please consider the Western Michigan Old Engine Club.
Please visit Bruce’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to share a memory of Bruce with his family, or to light a candle in his memory.