Bruce Wayne Mortensen, 81, of Ludington, died Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Corewell Health Ludington. He was born Feb. 4, 1942, in Ludington, the son of Einar and Minnie (Rasmussen) Mortensen.
Bruce was a carpet and flooring installer for over 30 years working for Greiner Floor Coverings and Carpet by Hunter. In his spare time he liked solving jigsaw puzzles, shooting pool, and watching Swamp People with his friend, Nancy.
Most of all, Bruce loved cheering for his grandson, Christian, at his sporting events.
Bruce and Christian also enjoyed going to breakfast at Brenda’s Harbor Café and the Cafe 106.
Bruce is survived by his daughter Angela (Jesse) Serna; his son Daniel Mort-ensen two grandsons Christian Serna and Damon Mort-ensen and his sister Linda Arient plus numerous nieces and nephews.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Ramona; and his brothers Jim, Max and Robert.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel is in charge of arrangements.