Carl A. Kronlein, age 81, of Ludington passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. He was born March 8, 1939, in Ludington to Albert and Clara (Johnson) Kronlein.
Carl graduated from Ludington High School in 1957. He worked for C&O Railroad before being drafted into the U.S. Army. Carl proudly served his country from 1962 to 1964. After returning home, Carl went to work for Dow Chemical. He retired from there after 33 years as a heavy equipment operator. Carl married Alice Keith on April 10, 1965, in Scottville. Together they raised three children.
Carl was an active member of Victory Trinity Lutheran Church. He enjoyed making maple syrup, visiting with neighbors and friends and listening to Polka music. He also enjoyed spending time at the bayou on his property on Hamlin Lake.
Carl will be greatly missed by his wife of 55 years Alice; his three children David (Cheryl) Kronlein, Sara (Todd) Henrickson and Denise (Scott) Smith all of Ludington; his three grandchildren Caleb, Braden and Gavin; his stepgrandchildren RJ Utz, August Henrickson and Ruby Henrickson; his sister Carolyn Karboske; and, his brother-in-law Raymond (Audrey) Keith.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents.
A private immediate family service will be held at Victory Trinity Lutheran Church. A celebration of life will he held July 10, 2021, at the bayou.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carl’s name may be directed to Victory Trinity Lutheran Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com