Carl Alan Griffis, 67, of Ludington, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
Carl was born on April 5, 1952, in Pentwater, the son of Glen and Mary (Brennen) Griffis. He worked for Straits Steel and Wire, and retired from FloraCraft in 2017. Carl was a very quiet man who focused his attention on his family, music and video gaming.
Carl was a handyman around the house. He could fix anything his kids would break, which was a lot! Whether it was small electronics or cars, friends and family could always count on him to repair it and put it back together.
Carl is survived by his wife of 40 years, Teresa Vroman-Griffis; children, Kevin (Amy) Griffis, Karla Harris, Keith (Sarah) Vroman and Kari (Adam Sutton) Shea; grandchildren, Kylie and Lucas Griffis, Kaela and Jay (Kyla Smith) Harris, Alysse Murawski, and Aurelius, Ariel and Avianna Vroman; great-grandchildren, Kateri Uwazurike, and Kalayah Harris; sisters, Jean Terryn, Marilyn Bedker and Sharon Keefer; and his nephew and close friend throughout his life, Lyle Terryn.
Carl was preceded in death by his brothers, Glen, Robert, Marion, and Henry Griffis; and his sister, Virginia Saya.
A memorial luncheon will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.