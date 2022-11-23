Carl David Jensen, 65, of Ludington, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Military Honors will be held Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.

Trending Food Videos