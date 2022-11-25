Carl David Jensen, 65, of Ludington, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Carl was born Oct. 1, 1957, the son of Arthur “Corky” Jensen and Barb Jensen. He was a 1975 graduate of Ludington High School. After high school, Carl joined the U.S. Navy and faithfully served his country. He worked at Whitehall Industries until his retirement in 2021.
Carl loved to travel and visit his many friends that he held near to his heart. He was an avid outdoorsman. Carl loved hunting and fishing or simply spending time in nature. This love of the outdoors led him to being an active member of the Fin and Feather Club. Carl had a glowing smile and a contagious laugh. Family and friends will remember him as always being a happy person.
Carl is survived by son and daughter-in-law Kyle and Sarah Mathews; grandsons Will and Drew Mathews; mother Barb Jensen; brother Terry Jensen; and, many special nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Carl was preceded in death by his father, Arthur “Corky” Jensen and sister, Deanna “Dee-Dee” Carroll.
Military Honors will be held Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.