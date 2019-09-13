Carl Edward Rossi of Ludington, age 90, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Sept. 11, 2019. Carl was born on Jan. 16, 1929, in Middletown, Ohio, the son of Carlo and Lelia Rossi.
Carl achieved the rank of Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps at age 19 and served as an honor guard at the first assembly of the United Nations in Flushing Meadows, New York. He was a graduate of both Otterbein College and the Ohio State University Engineering School (1957). He worked for Harbison-Walker Refractories for 35 years, first as a mechanical engineer in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and then, from 1963 to 1993, in maintenance/engineering and later as plant manager at the Ludington facility.
Carl was an avid bridge player and enjoyed mushroom hunting, golf, fishing, and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Ludington United Methodist Church for 56 years, serving in the past on various committees.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Dorothy (Bill) Goodwin and Patricia (James) Pleak and his brother Robert (Thelma, surviving) Rossi.
Carl leaves behind his loving wife of 64 years, Nancy; his daughter Kathy (Dave) Cook and sons Alan (Kim) Rossi and James (Brenda) Rossi. Carl also leaves behind five grandsons, Jason (Lauren) Cook, Justin Cook, Ryan (Christine) Rossi, Alec Rossi and Kenton Rossi, as well as multiple nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Ludington, with Rev. Dennis Bromley presiding. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. at the church. Visitation will also be held on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
In Lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the United Methodist Church of Ludington or American Heart Association.
Please share your fond memories and photos of Carl at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.