Carl Edward Rossi, age 90, of Ludington, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. A funeral will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Ludington United Methodist Church, with Rev. Dennis Bromley presiding. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. at the church. Visitation will also be held on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. A full obituary will run on Saturday. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.