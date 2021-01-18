Carl John Roedig, aged 78, of Scottville, passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Carl was born on Nov. 30, 1942, in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, the son of Louis J. and Evelyn K. (Korbal) Roedig and attended Wilson High School in Manitowoc. Carl served his country during the Vietnam Conflict as a tank commander with the U.S. Army. On May 14, 1966, he married Darlene M. Herzog in Manitowoc and they have celebrated 54 years together.
After serving in the Army, Carl worked as a plant foreman for Richter Vinegar, first in Illinois before relocating to Scottville and overseeing their manufacturing plant on Elm Street. Carl later served as foreman for Gray and Company in Hart, overseeing their cherry processing until his retirement in 2004. In his retirement, Carl was able to spend his days enjoying his favorite hobbies of fishing and hunting throughout the Mason County area. Carl was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Scottville and the American Legion Post No. 76 in Ludington.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Evelyn; his daughter Teresa Marie Nielsen on April 2, 2003; his brother Louis A. Roedig; his sisters Marie Wheelock and Elaine Zimmerman; and his brother-in-law and sisters-in-law Arnold Herzog, June Burkart and Betty Loy Tuschel.
Carl will be greatly missed by his wife Darlene; their son Kevin Roedig and girlfriend Niki Ramthun of Muskegon; his grandchildren Nicholas and Anna Nielsen of Custer and Dennis and Ali Ramthun of Muskegon; his sisters Cheryl (Orville) Newman and Rosalee (Robert) Burich all of Manitowoc; his sisters-in-law Judy Van of Manitowoc, and Laura Herzog of Maribel, Wisconsin; along with many nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID pandemic, a memorial service will be held for Carl at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Scottville at a later date. Please visit his memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a memory or tribute of Carl for his family, or to light a candle in his memory.