Carl Stanley Jansen, aged 61, of Scottville, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids from complications of rheumatoid arthritis. Carl was born on Aug. 26, 1958, at Paulina Stearns Hospital in Ludington as one of twin boys born to Alfonse “Al” and Martha (Edel) Jansen, and graduated from Mason County Central High School with the class of 1976.
Always a farmer at heart, Carl started working for Brown Farms shortly after high school into the mid-’80s before working for Al Greiner Builders. After working for Greiner’s for 7 years, Carl started working for the Schwass family at Springdale Farms until his semi-retirement in 2016.
Carl was a proud member of the NRA and was an avid Detroit sports fan, always hoping for winning seasons for the Red Wings, Tigers, Pistons and Lions. He looked forward to fall and hunting whitetail deer and turkeys in the spring. Carl also enjoyed following NASCAR. During the winter months when farming was off, Carl and his fellow farming friends David, Brian, and Eric Cummins would meet up daily to play cards and pass the time.
Carl was preceded in death by his father Al and his brother Lewis. He will be greatly missed by his mother Martha and his twin brother Charles, along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and many good friends.
According to Carl’s wishes, there will be no funeral service or visitation.Burial has taken place at Lakeside Cemetery in Eden Township next to his brother Lewis. Those who wish to remember Carl with a memorial donation are asked to consider the arthritis foundation.
