Carla Dawn (Scofield) VanSickle passed away on Dec. 4, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Muskegon. She was born to Herbert and Anita (Shogren) Scofield on Sept. 5, 1946. She grew up in Silver Lake, moving to Elbridge Township after she married Larry VanSickle on Oct. 2, 1965.
Carla pursued her education in nursing at Blodgett Hospital and Muskegon Community College, receiving her licensed practicing nurse certificate, then later receiving her registered nurse certification in 1983 and her bachelor’s degree in nursing in 2004. Her first job was as a candy striper at Oceana Hospital and she worked there until the hospital closed in 1990. She then worked for Home Health Care, and finished her career in 2006 after working at the Oceana County Medical Care Facility. She was very proud of the nursing profession and loved being a nurse.
Carla was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star for 51 years. She held many offices with the organization and enjoyed being a member. She was also involved in the Michigander Club. She loved to craft and attended recreation labs all around the country.
Carla is survived by her husband and four children Lon (Diane) VanSickle, Lance (Stephanie) VanSickle, Lynn (Amy) VanSickle and Carma (Rodd) Roesch; and 10 grandchildren Amanda VanSickle, Kevin (Caitlin) VanSickle, Payton VanSickle, Aaron VanSickle, Chloe VanSickle, Mackenzie VanSickle, Rogan VanSickle, Mallory Roesch, Gabe VanSickle and Raelynn Roesch; and two great-grandchildren. Also, surviving is her brother Brel (Sue) Scofield and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Herb and Anita Scofield.
Private visitation will be held. A public graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 12:30 p.m. at Elbridge Township Cemetery. Please consider the Oceana County Historical & Genealogical Society, 114 S. Dryden Street, Hart, MI 49420 as a memorial. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby www.harrisfhome.com.