Carmen Dodge, age 89, of Grant Township, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at the Village Manor in Ludington.
She was born on April 30, 1933, in Falls County, Texas, daughter of the late Ignacio and Antonia (Flores) Garcia. Carmen married Arthur D. Dodge on March 28, 1960, in Ontario, Canada. He preceded her in death on July 20, 2007. She was raised and has lived most of her life in Grant Township in Mason County.
Carmen had been employed at Gills Manufacturing Company in Grand Rapids and for about 15 years at the Glen of Michigan in Manistee. Carmen’s hobbies included sewing, crocheting and tending her flower garden. She was a life member of the D.A.V. Auxiliary.
She is survived by a brother Ignacio “Chito” Garcia of Manistee and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death in addition to her parents; by her husband Arthur “Art” Dodge; four brothers Raymond, Joseph, George and Wallie Garcia; and three sisters Frances Schweitzer, Lillian Mathews and Jane Simkins.
Cremation has taken place and A Celebration of Life will be held at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, with Rev. Basil Lek officiating. Carmen will be laid to rest with her husband Art in South Ferry Township in Oceana County.
The family will be at the funeral home one hour prior to the service to receive friends.
The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.