Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Snow may mix in. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Snow may mix in. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.