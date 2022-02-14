Carol Ann Purple, age 79, of Custer, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Oakview Medical Care Facility. She was born Dec. 25, 1942, in Racine, Wisconsin, to William and Ina (Nyman) Traeger.
Carol graduated from Grand Marais High School in 1960. She married the late Richard “Dick” Raymond Purple on Oct. 29, 1960. Carol and Dick spent four years in the Upper Peninsula before moving their family to Mason County to be closer to extended family. Carol was a hard worker. She worked for Stockley USA for several years before moving to Mason County Fruit Packers (Indian Summer), where she retired as a line inspector. Between working and raising her family, Carol also helped out on Bob Shaffer’s asparagus farm.
Carol was a devoted wife and mother. She was often found cheering on her children and grandchildren in all their sporting events. In later years, Carol became affectionately known as Grandma Coach to all the athletes at Mason County Eastern, a title she wore proudly! Carol also enjoyed following the Tigers and Pistons. In her spare time, Carol enjoyed a good word search and she was a talented painter.
Carol, being the social butterfly she was, loved spending time with family and friends. She and her friends were notorious for continuously rotating home parties like TriChem Paints, Merri Mac Gifts, Avon, Candle Light and Tupperware.
Carol will be greatly missed by her children Michael Jess (Deanna Gum) Purple of Free Soil, David Leon (Georjenna) Purple of Kissimmee, Florida, and Sandra (David) Gwilliams of Ward, Alaska; her daughter-in-law Carol (David) Stakenas of Scottville; her 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren with two on the way; her siblings William (Vanessa) Traeger, Janet (Harold) Brunner, James (Loretta) Traeger and Harold (Heather) Traeger; and, many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband Richard in 1994, her son Raymond in 1993, her infant daughter Mary Elizabeth and her granddaughter Dana Marie Purple.
A funeral will be held Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. at CrossRoads Church, 1463 U.S. 10, Scottville, MI 49454. Family will greet family and friends starting at 10 a.m. Carol will be laid to rest next to her husband at Eden Township Cemetery in the spring.
Those unable to attend the services may view it on Crossroads Church’s Facebook or YouTube website: https://www.facebook.com/crossroadsmasoncounty/ https://youtube.com/channel/UCEGmfSocxDCh6Rr9pCJ3WLQ
The family appreciates the love and care provided to Carol by the staff at Oakview Medical Care Facility. Memorial contributions in Carol’s name may be directed to Oakview Medical Care Facility, 1001 Diana St, Ludington, MI 49431 – Activities Fund c/o Carol Purple
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.