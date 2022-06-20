Carol Dawn Wright, 86, of Ludington, was called home to the arms of her Heavenly Father on Monday, May 23, 2022. She was born Aug. 2, 1935, in Ludington.
Carol married the love of her life Arden Dale Wright on Nov. 3, 1955, in Scottville. They had two children, Ricky and Kimberley.
She spent more than 25 years of service as a nursing aid at Baywood Assisted Living in Ludington caring for those who needed it most. In retirement, her and Arden traveled, spent time with their grandchildren, and remained in the Mason County area.
Carol loved spending time with family, discovering her ancestry through genealogy, working in the garden, sharing her latest food recipes, playing dominoes and entertaining guests. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Carol is survived by her daughter Kimberley Bole, grandson Brett (Megan) Bodeis, granddaughter Britani Wright, grandson Kristopher (Katie) Wright and granddaughter Nicole (Josh) Molthen; three great-granddaughters (Ashlyn Bodeis, Brooklyn Bodeis and McKenzie Molthen); sister-in-law Pat Wagner, sister-in-law Dolores Wagner, sister-in-law Marilyn Hall, daughter-in-law Linda Wright and several nephews, nieces, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, in 2012 by Arden her husband of 56 years, her son Ricky Wright, brother Jack Wagner, brother Richard Wagner, brother-in-law Fred Wright, brother-in-law Donald Wright, sister-in-law Jean Milvert, brother-in-law Lewis Wright and nephew Johnny Wagner.
In accordance with Carol’s wishes, she will be cremated and laid to rest at Brookside Cemetery in Scottville next to her beloved Arden Wright.
In honor of Carol, and in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Holland Hospice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington