Carol Elaine (Lehnhardt) Paetschow, 82, of Clare, passed away peacefully Dec. 14, 2020, at the Pioneer Golden Estates Assisted Living Facility in Clare. Carol was born the daughter of Erwin and Inez (Tafelsky) Lehnhardt on March 5, 1938, in Petoskey. She was united in marriage to Jon Almer Paetschow on March 2, 1963, in Palo Alto, California, and they were married for more 48 years. She worked at St. Cecilia Catholic School for more than 30 years and was very active in the church and her community.
Carol is survived by her children Stacey Marie Paetschow of Wilmington, North Carolina, James Robert Paetschow of Clare and Susan Marie(Paetschow) Archer of Troutman, North Carolina; grandchildren Brooke and Lauren Allen; a sister Jan Cummins and her husband Jim Cummins of Traverse City; her sister-in-law Margaret Lehnhardt; and many nieces and nephews. Carol was predeceased by her husband, parents and her brother Robert.
In lieu of services at this time, a Celebration of Her Life is planned for the summer of 2021. Memorial contributions may be made to MidMichigan Hospice Care or to Alzheimer’s Association. www.alz.org www.midmichigan.thankyou4caring.org.
