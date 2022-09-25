Carol J. Powers, age 87, of Ludington, formerly of Pentwater, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Grand Rapids. Carol was born on Dec. 6, 1934, in Riverton Township the daughter of Floyd H. and Bertha (Carr) Bickford and graduated from Scottville High School with the class of 1954. On Nov. 7, 1954, she married Lester “Charles” Powers at the Crystal Valley United Methodist Church and celebrated 45 years together before Lester preceded her in death on Sept. 15, 2000. They farmed land in South Riverton and North Weare townships until Lester’s death. The sale of the farm marked the end of four generations of the Bickford family continuously farming in the St. Mary’s Lake area over a period of 125 years. Carol worked at Pentwater Wire Products for more than 40 years retiring in 2000. She moved to Hart in 2001 before moving to Ludington in 2018. Carol was a longtime member of Crystal Valley United Methodist Church and recently of the United Methodist Church in Ludington. She also volunteered countless hours for the Hart, Mears, & Silver Lake Chamber of Commerce, the Hart Senior Center and for the Vintage Rose Resale Shop. In her retirement she enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, knitting, crocheting and lately watching the Game Show Channel.
Along with her husband Lester, Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Thelma (James) Eddy; her brothers Lorin (Virginia), Charles and Norman (Jayne) Bickford; infant brother Laurence Bickford. She will be lovingly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private family service will be held at Brookside Cemetery in Scottville where Carol will be laid to rest next to her husband Lester. Those who wish to remember Carol with a memorial donation are asked to please consider Crystal Valley United Methodist Church or the Hart Senior Center.
Please visit Carol’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to share a tribute of Carol for her family to read, or to light a candle in her memory.