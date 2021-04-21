Carol Jane Hunt, 90, of Ludington, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at MediLodge of Ludington. She was born April 21, 1930, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of John and Ada (Williams) Fulk.
Carol was small in stature but big in heart and soul, which allowed her to see the good in people! She had a passion for teaching, especially the kids in her kindergarten classes in Jackson. She was the ultimate kind and nurturing teacher and mother that we all remember when we were kids, but she could dish out discipline when needed! She fought hard to the end and never gave up a battle she thought was worth fighting. Carol was a hard worker as well, having worked full-time and attending college all while raising four children. She earned her teaching degree from Illinois Wesleyan University in 1965 after attending Michigan State University.
She loved dogs, and their houses and cottages in Florida, North Carolina and Michigan, and going to the beach at her beloved adopted home of Ludington. She loved church, her belief in God and fellowship of worship.
Carol is survived by her husband Phillip W. Hunt; her sons David (Karen) Hunt, John (Nancy) Hunt and Jeffrey (Teresa) Hunt; and her daughter Nancy Marble; her grandchildren Rebecca (John Ehler) Hunt, Martin (Jessie) Hunt, Tasha Carlisle, Alisha (Richard Hartford) Carlisle, Kalei Hunt, Jozlyn Hunt, Samantha Hunt, David (Kaitlyn) Rodriguez, Bradley (Jessica) Rodriguez and Andrew (Sarah Lake) Rodriguez; great-grandchildren Hailey Hunt, Landon Hunt, Nixon Hunt, Dominic Hartford, Gaige Hartford, Deren Rodriguez and Remington Gendron.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents John and Ada Fulk and her son-in-law William Marble.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Lakeview Cemetery, in Ludington, with Pastor Shawn Keith officiating.
