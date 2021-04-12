Carol Jean Herrick, age 83, of Ludington, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Oakview Medical Care facility. She was born Nov. 18, 1937, in Ludington to Robert and Eleanora (Johnson) Rasmussen. Carol graduated from Ludington High School in 1955. She married the late Hiram F. Herrick on Oct. 13, 1956. Together they raised three children.
A little later in life, Carol went back to school and received her degree in special education from Wright State University. She taught for one year in Woodbridge, Virginia, before returning home to Ludington in 1978. She worked for the Ludington schools as a special education teacher until her retirement in 1997. She had a passion for teaching and she adored her students.
Carol never did anything small. Go big or go home was a motto she lived by. Whether it was creating a full-size Goliath or a full-size whale at the nursing home, she was always looking for fun and exciting ways to educate.
Carol also raised and showed Arabian Horses at her farm, Zephyr Hill Arabians. She loved her horses so much that she even took them with her when she moved to Jackson to be closer to her son, Randy.
She was involved in many organizations over the years. This was also something she did big! She was active in the 4H program. She taught many children to ride and show horses. She would go as far as taking the kids to shows and even buying the clothes they need to show. Carol also started the Great Lakes Country Classic to raise money for 4H. Besides 4H, she was involved with her children’s scouting. She was a den mother and sacrificed so much to help her children grow. Carol was an amazing seamstress. She made costumes for Halloween and church plays. She made intricate dresses for her friends and family. She led many of the First Presbyterian’s Christmas pageants. These, too, were always big events! From the detailed costumes to the fabulous stage props, she could really bring to life those stories!
Carol will be greatly missed by her children Randy (Jean) Herrick of Jackson, Steven (Alice) Herrick of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and Anne Marie Herrick of Muskegon; her grandchildren Sabrina, Ainsley, Brian and Miatta; her great-grandchildren Illandra, Hunter and Lily; her brother Ronald (Sharon) Rasmussen; and, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She also left behind her cousin and partner in crime Joyce French.
Besides her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband Hiram and her brother Robert Rasmussen.
The family would like to thank Carol’s nephew and niece, Kevin (Betsy) Motyka and their crew for all their care and compassion.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service is being planned for a later date.
Memorial contributions in Carol’s name may be direct to the Lake Shore Animal Friends or Mason County 4H.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.