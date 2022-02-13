Carol Purple, age 79, of Custer passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. A funeral will be held Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Crossroads Church. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. A full obituary will appear in the next edition. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.

