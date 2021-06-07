Carol Sue Morgan, 81, of Muncie, Indiana, formerly of Morton, Illinois, and Pentwater, peacefully passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.
She was born on Oct. 28, 1939, in Peoria, Illinois, to Christian and Hilda (Schock) Wiedman. She married her Metamora High School sweetheart, Gene Morgan, on Aug. 28, 1960, in Morton, Ill. He was her faithful caregiver through her 14-year battle with cancer.
She is survived by her husband Gene; daughter Carrie (Vann) Trapp of East Greenwich, Rhode Island; son Todd (Lisa) Morgan of Muncie, Indiana; five grandchildren Michael (Kelly) Trapp, Rachel (Rob) Fisher, Katie Trapp, Alyvia (Evan) Clark and Landon Morgan; two great-grandchildren Demetrius and Mikko Fisher; and, sister Phyllis Thomas of Metamora, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her son Christopher Lee Morgan in 1996.
Carol was a former member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria, Illinois, and a faithful attender at First Baptist Church in Pentwater and New Life Presbyterian Church in Yorktown, Indiana. Her faith and comfort in the saving grace of Jesus was visible throughout her life to the very end. He now leads her beside still waters, where she will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.
Carol excelled in a career of homemaker and the mother of three children. She treasured her time spent with so many relatives and friends who happily cherish their memories of her. She devoted much of her life to serving her family through being the most-giving “Nana” ever. Her Lebkuchen cookies at Christmastime will be sorely missed. She loved decorating for every holiday and had a classy attention to detail. Flags should be flown at half-staff in her honor at fine gift shops and clothing boutiques across the Midwest today. As one of her caregivers said, “the angels will rejoice when the Lord calls her home, and I will really miss my sweet girl who always looked like she just stepped out of a hatbox.” Carol cherished her times with the Tuesdays Ladies and Cousins Club in Illinois. She also enjoyed the Ladies Book Club and Nantucket basket making groups in Pentwater, where they lived for 20 years following Gene’s retirement.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, Illinois. A private family graveside service will be held at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be given in her honor to the Chris Morgan Camper Scholarship Fund at Honey Rock Camp, 8660 Honey Rock Road, Three Lakes, WI 54562.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.