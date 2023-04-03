Carol Veronica Bourdage, 78, of Fountain, passed away April 1, 2023. Carol was born March 3, 1945, the daughter of George and Veronica (Grabowski) Vitucki. She attended Mason County Central. On June 9, 1962, Carol married the love of her life, David F Bourdage. They shared 54 wonderful years together until his passing in 2016.
Carol was an avid gardener and she loved watching birds. She enjoyed reading and cooking or watching her favorite westerns. Family and holidays were the most important things to Carol.
Carol is survived by sisters Joan (Brant) Dancz and Irene Stark; children and grandchildren Sabrina (Tom) Donald – Tommy Joe: Aralyn, Oliver, and Conrad; Jessica (Dan) SarKar – Ivy, David (Regina) Bourdage – April (Spencer) – Austin, Christine Bourdage, Yvonne (Raymond) – Raymond David; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents George and Veronica Vitucki; husband David Bourdage; brothers Georgie, Joey and Roger; sister Dorothy Kaczmarek; and best friends Claude and Dorothy Stiller.
Memorial contributions in Carol’s honor can be made to any organization for children. A funeral will not take place, per her wishes. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.