Carolee Jo (Snyder) Fenner was among the most kind, caring and thoughtful people one could ever know, beloved by many. She lived her life in service of others as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, teacher and friend. She was an avid reader and longtime member of an active book club consisting of many friends and colleagues. She also loved to travel and did so frequently throughout her life. Studying birds and enjoying flowers were other passions.
Carolee met her loving husband, James L. (Jim) Fenner, as a teen when they both participated in youth fellowship.
They became a couple shortly afterwards, while attending St. Johns High School in St. Johns. From then forward Carolee was Jim’s devoted sweetheart. They married in the fall of 1958 and were partners and best friends for nearly 63 years.
After marrying, Carolee worked to help put Jim through MSU, while also starting a family. Son Jim A. was born and Carolee became an adoring mother. Daughter Rhonda joined the family two years later and her young family was complete.
Carolee began attending Oakland University when her children started school. She graduated with honors in 1971 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She joined husband Jim working for the Troy School District.
She was loved and respected at Wattles Elementary, teaching many grades, but fourth grade was her favorite. She remained at Wattles for her whole career, retiring at the same time as Jim in 1997, after a successful 26-year career.
Carolee and Jim’s love for travel began when Jim attended graduate school in Seattle. Additional graduate work led them to Potsdam, New York, and the chance to visit the eastern states. They enjoyed taking their children to new places and, as teachers, were able to spend their summers traveling to nearly all of the states in the union, mostly by tent camping. They adhered to their rule that it didn’t count unless they stayed at least one night in the state! They also visited several countries in Europe, including attending the Fenner Family reunion in Germany four times.
In retirement, Carolee and Jim shared their time between their principle home in Troy, a home in Ludington where they operated a fishing charter service during the summer months and a mobile home in Hobe Sound, Florida, where they resided during the coldest winter months. Also during retirement, they were able to visit Alaska and Hawaii, to complete their travel to all of the United States.
Carolee was preceded in death by her parents Guy and Esther Snyder, brother Guy Jr., and sisters Mae, Barbara, Donnis and Ellen.
Carolee is survived by her loving family, husband Jim L., son Jim A. (Sue), daughter Rhonda (John) Sienkiewicz and grandchildren Matthew Sienkiewicz and Paige Bennett (Nick). She is also survived by a brother Richard (Annette) and sister Clara.
A Celebration of Life Reception to honor Carolee will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the MSU Management Education Center, 811 W Square Lake Road, Troy, MI 48098.
Memorial tributes may be made to Alzheimer’s Association Great Michigan Chapter, 25200 Telegraph Road Suite 100, Southfield, MI, 48033.