Caroline Anna Catt, age 86, of Ludington, passed away Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. She was born June 11, 1936, in Sheridan Township to Michael and Marian (Misunas) Monczunski. She graduated from Custer High School in 1954.
Carol worked for Oakview Medical Care Facility as a kitchen aide for more than 23 years. She retired in 1998. Before her job at Oakview, Carol held various jobs over the years. She worked in retail sales, as a switchboard operator, in factory jobs and she worked at the Watch Case factory in Ludington.
Carol was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Ludington for more than 40 years. Throughout the years she was active in many areas of the church.
She enjoyed working in the nursery, helping out with vacation Bible school, singing in the choir and getting to know the various missionary families the church supports.
Carol enjoyed sewing and gardening. Besides making clothes for herself and her daughter over the years, she enjoyed making baby quilts and bibs, as well as quilts for newlyweds or for teens going off to college. She always kept busy with some type of sewing project or tending her
flower and vegetable gardens. Her family and friends will always remember her generosity and kindness toward others. Carol is survived by her daughter Barbara Catt, her sister Theresa (David) Henrichon and her many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Carol was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 12 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Calvary Baptist Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.