Caroline Helen Iteen, age 87, of Fountain, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 17, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Anyone who met Caroline loved her. She touched many people’s lives.
Caroline loved living in Fountain and being a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Fountain Fire Department. She was a life member of the Custer VFW, where you could find her every Thursday dancing with her friends. Caroline was also a member of the Moose Lodge. She enjoyed the lake and riding her buggy around.
Caroline is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth L. Iteen.
She is survived by her children Terri and Mike Schearer, Lori and Jack Williams and Patti and Dennis Stevens; sisters Joann and Jim Smith, Fran Dekorte and Marge and Bob Martin; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; six great, great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fountain Area Fire Department Auxiliary, 4120 Main St., Fountain, MI 49410 or the Custer VFW, 2022 State St., Custer, MI 49405.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at 3 p.m. Family will greet friends starting at 2 p.m. Family and friends are invited to the Custer VFW located at 2022 State St., Custer, MI 49405, following directly after the service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.