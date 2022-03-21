Carolyn (Caroline) R. Fisher, 94, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2022, at MedLlodge of Ludington.
She was born July 1, 1927, in Ludington, to Theodore and Harriet (Lewicka) Boguszweski. She attended St. Stanislaus Grade School and St. Simon High School in Ludington.
She married John (Jack) W. Fisher Jr. on June 28, 1947, who preceded her in death in 1997. Carolyn was a beloved wife, mother, homemaker and much loved by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always present to listen and to lend a helping hand. She gave freely of her time and loved to surprise her grandchildren, and later great-grandchildren, with small treats like favorite cookies, candies or popcorn. Her home was always welcoming for family and friends to visit and have a cup of coffee.
Carolyn took great comfort and strength from her Catholic faith and had a special devotion to The Blessed Mother and the rosary. She was an active member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church until its closing. She then became a parishioner at St. Simon’s Catholic Church. She loved attending the Mass in English, Polish and Latin and enjoyed spending time with the friends that she made through her active participation in church groups as well as volunteering. Carolyn often lit candles in church and said prayers for her family and friends.
She was present and always involved in the lives of those she cared for. Carolyn loved her family and always made time for them. She seemed to especially love holding her baby grandchildren and great-grandchildren in her arms while singing songs and playing peek-a-boo. She also enjoyed birthday parties, holidays and barbeques surrounded by her family. Carolyn was beloved and she will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her daughter Susan (Edward) Stowe of Ludington; her sons John (Linda) Fisher III of Ludington, Dennis (Chris) Fisher of Custer and David (Barb) Fisher of Ludington; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her infant son Thomas Fisher; her brother Theodore Bogus Jr.; and, her sisters Victoria Piotrowski, Barbara Schroeder, Frances Kolanowski, Josephine Carlson and Monica Olson.
Mass from the order of Christian Funerals will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at St. Simon’s Catholic Church in Ludington, with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler presiding. Final internment will follow at Pere Marquette Cemetery also in Ludington. The family will be at the church to receive family and friends one hour prior to the funeral mass.
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington is in charge of funeral arrangements. Visit https://www.oakgroveludington.com/.