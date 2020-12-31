On Dec. 30, 2020, artist, painter, grandmother and wonderful mother Carolyn Jane Swiger of Scottville, peacefully passed away at home while in the loving care of her family. Born in the old Manistee hospital on Jan. 10, 1937, Carolyn grew up between the Big and Little Sable rivers in Millerton, where her mother, Margret Griffith, taught at the single room schoolhouse for several years.
She attended Ludington High School before meeting and falling in love with Walter Henry Swiger (deceased). They were married in 1955 and were able to travel the world together in an unbreakable 62-year union which included stops in the U.K. and the Upper Peninsula. All while they raised four kids, before adopting two more. Carolyn was truly a one of a kind artistic talent, honing her craft at the Midland Center for the Arts where she skillfully learned the versatile techniques that would become the staple of her unique paintings, carvings and sculptures. Her infectious laugh and warming smile will be greatly missed.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband Walter Swiger and her youngest daughter Linda Jackson. She is survived by five remaining children Gregory of Scottville, Michael of Scottville, Walter E. (Liz) of Washington, Natalie Nicole of Detroit and Katie (Sue) of Oregon; and, one sister Nelle of Fennville. Carolyn also had four grandchildren, two-great grandchildren with one grandchild Michelle, preceding her in death.
There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.