Carolyn Jean Wilkes, age 78, of Branch, passed away on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Carolyn was born on Oct. 22, 1943, in Owosso, the daughter of Leston and Ruth (Nichols) Muzzy. Her father died while serving his country during World War II and following her mother’s marriage to Richard Callis, she grew up in the Callis family alongside her three sisters and two brothers. Carolyn graduated from Mason County Central High School with the class of 1961.
Carolyn was very much a people person always greeting you with a bright smile and warm hug, and would do anything for anyone without hesitation. She enjoyed the company of her cats — often while working crossword puzzles, and was well known for her baking skills, especially when it came to her coveted Christmas cookies. On May 15, 1993, Carolyn married Harold Wilkes in Ludington and they celebrated 21 years together before he preceded her in death in 2015. Carolyn was also preceded in death by her daughter Kathy Golnick; her parents; and her sisters Pattie Myers and Alice Smith.
Carolyn will be greatly missed by her daughter Ginger Darke of Muskegon; her stepsons Harold (Stacey) Wilkes of Addison and Billy (Angie) Wilkes of Clark Lake; her grandchildren Michael Darke, Jenifer (Alex Jepson) DeBoer, Herbert Golnick, Kendra Beard, Cindy (Virgil) Dodson and Julie Golnick; 24 great- grandchildren and three great, great- grandchildren; her sister Linda (Roy) Holden; her brothers Richard (Teresa) Callis of Fountain and Roger Callis of Vancouver, Washington; her special friend Burt Kase of Branch; her mother-in-law Cleta Ahlstadt of Missouri; her sister-in-law Darlene Sizemore of Nebraska; her brothers-in-law Lee Wilkes of Arizona and John Wilkes of Jackson; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many great friends.
A gathering to celebrate Carolyn’s life will be held at a date to be announced later. Those who wish to remember Carolyn with a memorial donation are asked to please consider the Custer VFW Post No. 5076 — of which she was a member, or to Hospice — who gave her great care and were a blessing to her family.
Please visit Carolyn’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to share a tribute of Carolyn with her family, or to light a candle in her memory.