Carolyn M. Gemmell, age 91, of Ludington and formerly of Saginaw, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 26, 2022. She was born June 24, 1930, in Saginaw to Ernest and Arrah (Trinklein) Weiland. She graduated from Arthur Hill High School in Saginaw in 1948. Carolyn went on to attend Valparaiso University. After college, Carolyn worked as an accountant for GM.
She married Frank Gemmell on Dec. 8, 1956, in Saginaw. Carolyn was a loving wife and home maker until her husband passed in 1976. After Frank’s passing, Carolyn received her real estate license and worked as a real estate broker for over 20 years.
She was a very active member of the American Business Women, a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church and active in the PTA while her children were in school. Once she moved to Ludington, Carolyn volunteered at the hospital. She enjoyed her time with her friends in the many bridge clubs she belonged to. Carolyn also loved to travel. She especially enjoyed her trips to Greece, Ireland and England. She had been on many cruises, and she loved a good road trip. In her spare time, Carolyn enjoyed knitting and watching the boats on Lake Michigan.
Carolyn will be greatly missed by her children Holly Gemmell of Plano, Texas, John Gemmell of Long Beach, California, and Shelley (Tim) Tibbits of Ludington; her grandchildren Lauren (Lucas) Meehan and Franklin Tibbits; and, her sister-in-law JoAnn Weiland.
Besides her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband Frank and her brother Sheldon Weiland.
A funeral will be held Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m. Carolyn will be laid to rest next to her husband at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Saginaw on Friday, April 1, 2022.
Memorial contributions in Carolyn’s name may be directed to the Ludington Community Foundation, Emanuel Lutheran Church of Ludington or the American Cancer Foundation.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.