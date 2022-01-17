Carroll C. VanDenHeuvel, age 84, of Hart, passed away Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Muskegon. Carroll was born May 30, 1937, in Hart, the son of Clarence and Phyllis (Claeys) VanDenHeuvel.
Carroll was a life resident of the Hart area. He married Vicky (Antonissen) on Aug. 1, 1998. He was employed at CWC Textron for 32 years before his retirement. He loved to drive his tractor in area parades and enjoyed going to auction sales.
Carroll is survived by his wife Vicky; his children Greg VanDenHeuvel, Debra (Jeff) Foster, Richard VanDenHeuvel and Cindy (Chuck) Leonard; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers Duane (Sandra) VanDenHeuvel, Paul (Kaye) VanDenHeuvel and David (Jeanne) VanDenHeuvel; sisters Marlene (Richard) Bogue and Nancy (John) Tate; brother-in-law John Makin; and, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Don and Kathy Koch. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Helidore and Gerry VanDenHeuvel and his sister Sandy Makin. Special thanks to his sister Nancy Tate who came to visit every week.
There will be no services for Carroll. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.