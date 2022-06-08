Catherine P Bailey, age 80, of Saranac and formerly of Ludington, passed away June 1, 2022. She was born on May 27, 1942 in Pentwater, the daughter of L.D. and Mary (Verschueren) Ball.
Catherine married Philip Bailey on June 25, 1960. She was a wonderful cake decorator and had a great sense of humor. She loved to read, do puzzles, shop, go to beaches and hang out in the gazebo in their back yard. She enjoyed games, and somehow always managed to beat everyone in nearly every game of Yahtzee. Most of all she loved her kids and grandchildren.
Catherine is survived by her husband Philip J Bailey of Ionia; children Deb Vanderhoof of Ludington, Philip (Diane) Bailey Jr. of California, Cynthia Bailey of Ludington, Megan (Christian) Nelson of Ludington and Jennifer Bright of Waterford; grandchildren Kayla (Jon) Henderson, Hunter Vanderhoof, Bridgett (Scott Harman) Vanderhoof, Quinton Nelson, Elliotte Nelson, Kai Nelson, Jacob Heath, Aaron Heath and Mikey Swiger; great grandchildren Alexander Bechtold, Emma Henderson and Sophia Henderson; siblings John (Vicki) Ball of Ludington, Joseph (Carol) Ball of South Carolina, Thomas (Millie) Ball of South Carolina, Mary Musial of Texas, Martha (Ken) Du Lac of Florida, Charles Ball of Ionia and Priscilla Nicewander of Ionia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter Alexandria Dale Vanderhoof; brothers and sisters Levina Engleberg, Levi Ball, David Ball, George Ball and Henry Ball; and an infant daughter.
Funeral services will be held at Lake Funeral Home in Ionia on Friday, June 17, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Damon Beaver officiating. Interment Mount Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com