Cathy Lou VanSickle, 73, of Branch, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com
