Cathy Lou VanSickle, 73, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, at her home in Branch.
Cathy was born on Dec. 28, 1948, in Ludington, the daughter of Donald and Helen (Koikas) Abrahamson. She graduated from Ludington High School then attended Kendall College of Art and Design. Cathy enjoyed her life with her partner, Perry Demler.
Cathy was passionate about giving back to her community. As the recreation director for the City of Ludington for 26 years, Cathy would frequently pay for sports equipment and participation fees for children whose parents couldn’t afford it. She always put kids first, which was evident not only with her time at the Rec Department, but also while she worked for Ludington Area Schools for 30 years. Cathy volunteered for the “Let There Be Lights” fundraiser to pay for the lights at Oriole Filed and MacPhail Field, and she was a leader for the “We Bat for Brian” fundraiser for Brian Whitman. Cathy was also a member of Women Who Care.
Because of her love, dedication and never-ending commitment to Ludington Recreation, the City of Ludington has established June 18, 2022 as Cathy VanSickle Day.
Cathy LOVED her home where she felt great comfort and peace. She kept herself busy with yard work, decorating for the holidays and collecting antiques. She enjoyed snowmobiling and trail riding. Cathy had a love for sports. She was a fan of football (especially the Green Bay Packers), NASCAR, Michigan State Spartans, but most of all, any team that her grandchildren were part of. Watching them play brought a lot of joy to their Meme’s life.
Cathy is survived by her children Jenifer (Pat McCarthy) Howe and Kenny (Kristy) VanSickle Jr.; grandchildren Mackenzie Howe and Madison and Braxton VanSickle; Perry Demler’s son, Perry (Bridget) Demler Jr.; the father of her children Ken VanSickle; her German-Short-Hair My Lee; brother Louis (Michelle) Abrahamson; her “sister” Susie (Greg Summers) Copenhaver; sister-in-law Robin Abrahamson; her “Branch family” Chad, Tyler, Craig, Londy and Monica Furlo; plus many cousins, nieces, nephews and great friends she dearly loved.
Besides her parents, Cathy was preceded in death by her partner Perry Demler Sr., brother Steven Abrahamson and her dog Spike.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with visitation starting at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to City of Ludington Recreation Department.
