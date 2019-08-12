Cecilia Anna Knowles, 25, of Walkerville, passed away unexpectedly Aug. 10, 2019 in a tragic accident. She was born Jan. 6, 1994, the daughter of Max and Lucinda Knowles.
Cecilia graduated from Walkerville High School in 2012. She worked as the assistant manager at the Ludington Pub and thoroughly enjoyed her job. Cecilia cared for both of her grandmas at the end of their lives. She also enjoyed going to the beach, spending time with her dogs, being in the outdoors and spending time with family and friends. She was a loving, kind, caring, strong, positive woman who will be deeply missed.
Cecilia is survived by her father, Max Knowles (Christina Rivera); mother, Lucinda LeFevre-Knowles (Doug England Jr.); siblings, Max Knowles IV, Angelona Knowles, and Blaze England; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and boyfriend, Phillip Andres.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Max and Mary Ann Knowles, and Eugene and Elmira LeFevre; and uncles, Mark and Monte LeFevre.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Walkerville Wesleyan Church, 144 S. 176th Avenue, Walkerville, with Pastor Bob Abbott officiating. A public luncheon will follow the service. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church. Interment will be in Troy Township Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Walkerville Wesleyan Church.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.