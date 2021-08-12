Cecilia M. (Lucius) McClure, formerly of Scottville and Flint, passed away on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, G5199 Richfield Road, Flint, with Father Roy Horning officiating.
Entombment at New Calvary Catholic Cemetery at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
Visitation is at noon Saturday at church until the time of the Mass.
Cecilia was born in Flint, Michigan on Dec. 18, 1937, the daughter of the late Edmund and Pauline (Grojean) Lucius. She was a very loving daughter, sister, aunt, mother, grandma and great grandma. Cecilia married Leo in 1955. For many years she was a devoted Nurse. She had many hobbies and loved to share her knowledge with the grandkids. Her hobbies include baking, knitting and gardening. But her true passion was her love for her family.
Surviving are her sons, Douglas (Susan) McClure of Michigan; and Christopher (Cindy) McClure of California; daughters, Theresa (Timothy) Hargreaves of Michigan, Barbara Bowers of South Carolina and Marion Coleman of Georgia; 24 Grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sister Catherine (Leroy) Nellis of Missouri; Norma (Lucius) Burns of Michigan; and brother Donald Lucius of South Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Leo James McClure Sr.; sons, Leo James McClure Jr., Thomas John McClure and Anthony Jay McClure; parents Edmund and Pauline (Grojean) Lucius; sister Rose (Lucius) Brabbs of Nevada; and brother Norbert Lucius of Idaho.
