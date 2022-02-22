Cenith “Lorraine” Gore, 93, of Ludington, formerly of Washington, D.C., metro, passed away on Feb. 18, 2022.
Lorraine was born on Feb. 26, 1928, in Norfolk, Virginia, the daughter of Richmon and Mary (Belvin) Gore. Lorraine was a stenographer for the U.S. Department of Agriculture for 25 years.
Lorraine is survived by her daughters Nancy Pelletier and Elizabeth (Bette) Hill; brother William Gore; sister Katherine Griffin; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, Lorraine was preceded in death by her brother Richmon Gore Jr.
There are no services planned at this time.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.