Chad Collins, 31, of Fountain, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
Chad was born on April 10, 1991 in Ludington, the son of Fed Collins and Denise Tacktor. He enjoyed his job as a tree climber, trimming and removing trees. He loved to go fishing, spending time with his family and friends, going camping and having cookouts.
Chad will be forever missed by those who survive him: father Fred Collins; brother Shawn Collins; sister Bridget May; and, nephews Aydyn Dombrouski and Brenen Weiner.
Chad’s mother preceded him in death, as well as his maternal grandparents Lillian and Rodney Tacktor.
There are no services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help cover the cost of his cremation: www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.