Charlene Rae Jagow, age 87, of Warren, passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Charlene was born on March 13, 1935, Scottville, to her parents Theodore and Bessie Englebercht.
Family meant the world to Charlene and she adored the time she spent with her granddaughter whether that be watching her figure skating and dancing or just baking cookies at home with her. Christmas Eve she hosted a party for all of her family where she would cook her famous prime rib and show off her beautifully decorated tree. She was very active with the churches she attended, Redemption Lutheran and then Trinity Lutheran, in Clinton Township. She also participated in events assisting in handicap issues. Throughout the years, she belonged to many bowling leagues and always enjoyed the sport. She worked for Pidco in Detroit for over 20 years before retiring.
Charlene is the beloved wife of the late Rev. Frederick W. Jagow. Loving mother of Frederick (Deborah) Jagow and Joel Jagow. Cherished grandmother of Amanda Jagow. Dear sister of Patricia (the late Vernon) Brown, D. Robert (Doris) Englebercht, and the late Frederick “Rick” Englebercht. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
A visitation for Charlene will be held Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road, Warren. Instate will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, 38900 Harper, Clinton Township, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers any donations made out to the family would be deeply appreciated.