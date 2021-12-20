Charles Arthur Hendrickson, 83, of Custer, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. He was born Feb. 24, 1938, the son of Clifford and Mildred (Kickland) Hendrickson
Charles served his country in the U.S. Army. While stationed in Germany, he met the love of his life, Helga Emilie Buttner. They were married at St. John’s Lutheran Church, in Ludington, on Nov. 11, 1959.
Charles retired from Dow Chemical, where he had been employed as a carpenter and sandblaster for over 30 years.
He enjoyed being a handyman, gardening, oil painting and being with family. Charles built their first home, remodeled several homes, built garages, cut down many trees, fixed vehicles, rebuilt tractors, built go carts, as well as many other things. He could learn to do anything! Charles could fix, build or remodel, there wasn’t a project that was ever too difficult. A patient and fun teacher, Charles passed on his knowledge to his children and grandchildren.
Charles is survived by his wife of 62 years, Helga; sons Michael (Donna) Hendrickson of Sarasota, Florida, and Mark (Tina) Hendrickson of Scottville; his daughter Susan Hendrickson of Fountain; granddaughters Kim Quillan, Emily Hendrickson, Leann Downs and Sarah Meyer; 10 great-grandchildren; his brother Robert Hendrickson of Ludington; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; his grandsons Mark Hendrickson II and Michael Hendrickson Jr.; his sisters Karol, Marie and Martha; and, his brothers Clifford, Douglas and James.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com