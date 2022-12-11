Charles Augustus Riffle, 91, of Custer, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
Charles was born on Sept. 7, 1931, the son of Charles and Bessie (Mendenhall) Riffle. He graduated from Free Soil High School in 1951. Shortly after graduation, Charles married Sadie Louis (Griswold) Riffle. Before her passing in 2009, they shared 58 years together. In 1952, Charles enlisted in the U.S. Army, during the Korean War. He was stationed at Fort McClellan, Alabama. Upon his honorable discharge, he came back to the Mason County Area.
He was the proud and humble owner of Riffle Farms. Charles was usually out and about transporting goods for his business. Being outdoors, playing sports, and woodworking were great past times for him. He loved being able to get outside to hunt and fish. When he wasn’t doing that, he could be found playing or enjoying softball and baseball games. As the seasons changed, and he couldn’t get outside as much, he would be indoors, bowling. Among all those things, spending time with his family was his favorite.
Charles is survived by his children Skip (Linda) Riffle, Todd (Lois) Riffle and Tina Herrema; brother Curtis (Ruth) Riffle; sister Beatrice Pauline Riffle; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife Sadie Riffle.
There will be a memorial service on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Visitation begins at 12 pm at the funeral home.
Arrangements have were to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.