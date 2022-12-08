Charles Augustus Riffle, 91, of Custer, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. There will be a memorial service on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Visitation begins at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.

Trending Food Videos