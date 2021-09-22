Charles “Chuck” Job Hagerman Jr., of Ludington, passed away peacefully on Aug. 24, 2020 at Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the planned celebration of life for Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at American Legion Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington, is canceled. A celebration of life will be rescheduled at later date.
