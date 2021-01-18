Charles “Chuck” Klotz, age 88, of Ludington, passed away on Jan. 12, 2021.
He was born Aug. 5, 1932. Chuck attended Custer High School and was in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Harriet Madsen in 1958. Chuck worked for the Pere Marquette Boat Company and presided as superintendent of the Ludington Wastewater Plant for 25 years.
He enjoyed several winters in Florida and summers in Ludington with his present wife Carol. His hobbies included gardening, deer hunting and wood carving. He was also an avid Tigers fan.
He is survived by his wife Carol and his children Chuck (Kenda), Tom (Darlene), Dawn McHale, Jennifer (Joe) Grzegorczyk and Shelley. He is also survived by stepsons Brian (Patty) and John Bowne. He will fondly be remembered by his six grandchildren Chad, Katelyn (Steve), Emily, Austin, Allison and Melanie and three great-grandchildren Eva, Emma and Ella. He will be missed by his close friends Jamie Stockwell and his children Casey, Kieara and Cameron.
Chuck was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Harriet Klotz.
There are no public services planned at this time.
He was a kind and gentle man and will be affectionately remembered. Please share your fond memories and photos of Chuck Klotz at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
